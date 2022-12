Treibhausgase Wie der CO2-Fußabdruck die Klima-Realität verschleiert

"(..) there is a general scientific agreement that the most likely manner in which mankind is influencing the global climate is through carbon dioxide release from the burning of fossil fuels. A doubling of carbon dioxide is estimated to be capable of increasing the average global temperature by 1 to 3 °C, with a 10 °C rise predicted at the poles. More research is needed, however, to establish the validitiy and significance of predictions with respect to the Greenhouse Effect. It is currently estimated that mankind has a 5-10 year time window to obtain the necessary information."